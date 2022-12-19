SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized two firearms and made two arrests in a parking lot on Union Street on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 4:45 p.m., detectives received information that 18-year-old Justin Rodriguez was illegally in possession of a firearm. Detectives found Rodriguez and another individual, 31-year-old Stharling Vasquez-Pena, enter a van in the Burr Street area in Springfield.

When more detectives arrived, they performed a traffic stop in a parking lot on the 200 block of Union Street. The driver, Vasquez-Pena, attempted to reverse and hit the undercover vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Springfield Police Department

Detectives ordered Vasquez-Pena to stop, which he did, while Detectives saw Vasquez-Pena remove a firearm from his waist and put it in the center console of the vehicle. The detectives then detained Vasquez-Pena and the two passengers; Rodriguez and another passenger who was released.

The firearm Detectives that was found in the center console was a loaded Ghost Gun, and the detectives also found a firearm on the floor where Rodriguez was sitting. Both of the suspects were placed under arrest.

Stharling Vasquez-Pena of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way

Justin Rodriguez of Springfield is charged with: