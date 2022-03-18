SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 6 p.m. Friday, Springfield police found a person wanted for a shooting in Vermont.

According to a social media post by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on the 0-100 block of Humbert Street, the car the shooting suspect was driving in slowed down and a person fired multiple shots at an unmarked police car. Nobody was struck and officers did not fire back.

The officers in the unmarked police car followed the as more officers arrived. Two people were arrested in the area of Bay Street and WIlliam Sands Jr. Road.

Three guns were recovered. No further information was released as this is an ongoing investigation. 22News will continue to cover this story as more information is released.