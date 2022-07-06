SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a man that was caught by an officer during an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were patrolling Boston Road around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning with their windows down and heard the sound of a hackzall tool, which is commonly used to cut metal and is known to be a tool used in catalytic converter thefts. Officers followed the sound to the source and caught a man, later identified as 45-year-old Tyran Mohown of Springfield, under a car.

Mohown was arrested by officers after they recovered a hackzall and a bag with a catalytic converter inside. The catalytic converter of the car Mohown was under remained intact.

Mohown is facing the following charges: