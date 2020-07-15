Springfield police SVU investigation leads to arrest of man allegedly involved with breaking and entering, stealing dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Springfield after an investigation with the police department’s special victims unit.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, On Wednesday, July 8, detectives assigned to the special victims unit were investigating an incident where 34-year-old Wesley Bowleg was a suspect.

On Tuesday, July 7, Bowleg allegedly broke into a home on Davenport Street in the morning, assaulted a known individual, and stole the family’s dog. The victim was treated at Baystate Medical Center.

According to Walsh, later that day, officers were called to Page Boulevard for a report of a dog being hit by a car. The dog was the dog Bowleg allegedly took earlier in the day. The dog died at the area of the crash.

The next day around 10:20 a.m. detectives located Bowleg on the 1800 block of Page Boulevard where he had gone to his employer and asked to borrow money. Walsh said when he was denied the money he picked up his employer’s dog and stole it. Detectives then located Bowleg and arrested him. The dog was okay.

Bowleg is charged with the following: