Breaking News
Charges against kidnapping suspect Miguel Rodriguez

Springfield police warning public of fake fundraising campaigns for Charlotte Moccia

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: MGNOnline)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police are warning the public of fake fundraising campaigns in support of Charlotte Moccia, the 11-year-old that was abducted Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News neither Moccia’s family or Amanda Disley, the woman who helped police locate Moccia, have created any fundraising pages. He said any fundraising campaigns out there are likely scams.

AMBER Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody

Walsh said the Moccia family supports and thanks Disley and her family for helping to bring Charlotte home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

AMBER Alert News

More AMBER Alert

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories