Springfield police warning public of fake fundraising campaigns for Charlotte Moccia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police are warning the public of fake fundraising campaigns in support of Charlotte Moccia, the 11-year-old that was abducted Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News neither Moccia’s family or Amanda Disley, the woman who helped police locate Moccia, have created any fundraising pages. He said any fundraising campaigns out there are likely scams.

Walsh said the Moccia family supports and thanks Disley and her family for helping to bring Charlotte home.