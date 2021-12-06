Springfield resident arrested after allegedly shooting at police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield has been arrested in connection with a Lowell Street shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh released a statement Saturday night stating at around 6:10 p.m. officers reported to a gun call on Lowell Street. According to Walsh, when the officer arrived a car was seen leaving the area. A passenger in that car pointed a gun out the window and fired a shot in the direction of an officer, the officer returned fire and struck the car. The car crashed on Riverside Road and the two people in the car ran from the car and entered another car, leaving the area.

In a separate statement from Walsh released Saturday night, 19-year-old Keniel Santiago was found inside a home on the 100 block of Lowell Street. The gun believed to be used to shoot at the officer involved was also found in the home.

Walsh has also said Santiago has open firearms and drug charges out of Holyoke District Court and open firearms and drug charges out of Vermont from a November 17th arrest.

Per policy, the officers service pistol was handed in pending the investigation.