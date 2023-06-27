SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a shooting that took place on Spring Street Saturday, has been identified as 39-year-old Felipe Dejesus, of Springfield.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, the Springfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation on the 100 block of Spring Street. Responding officers found Dejesus and another adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to Baystate Medical Center, where Dejesus died due to his injuries.

Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit, has launched an investigation into the incident. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the individuals responsible.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. Or anonymously text a tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and typing SOLVE followed by your tip to help the authorities in solving this crime.