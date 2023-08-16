SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on State and Dresden Streets has been identified.
According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, at around 9:20 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation and found the shooting victim, 41-year-old Dwayne Griffith of Springfield. He was provided first aid and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
MAP: Homicides in Springfield 2023
The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit. are investigating.
