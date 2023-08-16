SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on State and Dresden Streets has been identified.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, at around 9:20 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation and found the shooting victim, 41-year-old Dwayne Griffith of Springfield. He was provided first aid and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit. are investigating.