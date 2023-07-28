SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested last week for carrying a firearm without a license.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, during an investigation by the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), officers received information that 19-year-old Alec Diaz-Garcia was illegally in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, July 19th at around 1:50 a.m. Diaz-Garcia was arrested on the 0-100 block of Chestnut Street, near his home. Detectives seized a Ghost Gun that was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and more than $6,700 in cash.

He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way.