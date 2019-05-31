Springfield school resource officer charged with incident at Commerce HS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A school resource officer in Springfield is facing charges related to the arrest of a high schooler in December.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, told 22News Officer Angel Marrero is facing charges in connection with the arrest of a 15-year-old student at Commerce High School.

Leydon could not say what the charges are at this time.

Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni, began an investigation into the alleged physical altercation in February. Leydon said a video that surfaced prompted the investigation.

An internal investigation into Marrero’s use of force and his truthfulness about the incident also began in late February by the Community Police Hearing Board.

Marrero was reassigned after the incident took place.

