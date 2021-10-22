Springfield shooting leads to arrest and seizure of ‘ghost gun’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested by police on Thursday after a shooting incident involving a large capacity firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers observed a car chasing another vehicle and then heard gunfire. Officers found the car being chased in the area of Walnut and Oak Street where the car was stopped and an adult woman was waving to the officers telling them she had been shot. Officers gave first aid to the woman and she was taken to Baystate Health and is expected to be okay. The car was also struck by gunfire and the driver was unharmed.

The officers later found the car that was being driven by the shooter, identified as 31-year-old Millard Henry, stopped at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street. Officers placed Henry under arrest and inside the car located a high capacity ghost gun with a laser attachment, ammunition, marijuana, and $700. The victim of the shooting and Henry know each other.

Henry has been charged with the following: