SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station in Springfield last weekend was arrested on Thursday.

On Saturday, November 4th at around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to a gas station on Locust Street for a Shotspotter activation. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

The police investigation revealed that the 16-year-old was shot when he got into the driver’s seat of an unattended vehicle at the gas station. The shooting suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Trevor Neverson, then drove away from the incident. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday afternoon for charges connected to the shooting.

The vehicle was pulled over on Tuesday by Massachusetts State Police Troopers out of the Charlton Barracks. Neverson was arrested for driving without a license and his vehicle was unregistered. Troopers were aware of the warrant out of Springfield.

Neverson was arraigned in Dudley District Court on Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance to appear in Springfield District Court on Thursday. Neverson showed up to Springfield District Court however he left in a vehicle before his arraignment.

A traffic stop was conducted on Audubon Street for the vehicle Neverson was in but he attempted to run away. Detectives were able to catch him on Sunapee Street. He is booked at the Springfield Police Headquarters and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.