Springfield Street in Chicopee closed due to investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are currently conducting an investigation on Springfield Street Friday morning.

According to police, Springfield Street is closed from Walton Street and Atwater Street. Police didn’t say how long the road would be closed for or the reason for the investigation.

22News has a crew on their way and will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available. We have also contacted Chicopee Police and are waiting to hear back.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.