SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stabbing a man with scissors on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Edgewood Street for a report of a stabbing. An adult man was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The suspect, known to the victim, was identified as 26-year-old Shaquan Morales of Springfield. Officers saw the suspect’s court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet fall off as he ran away from the area.

Morales was found hiding in a garage on Sycamore Street and K-9 Officer Scott Stelzer and K-9 Yogi were able to convince him to come out. Police say that he attempted to cut off his ankle bracelet when he allegedly stabbed the victim.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Probation Warrant

– Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Morales was arrested in 2020 and convicted of firearms charges. He was again arrested in 2021 on firearm charges and also has open felony breaking and entering charges from a 2022 arrest.