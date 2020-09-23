Springfield suspect extradited in connection with workplace shooting in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who allegedly shot two people in a workplace shooting in South Windsor Connecticut Tuesday was extradited in Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield District Court, 33-year-old Alan Rosario filled out his paperwork to waive extradition Tuesday night while being held at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.

Connecticut authorities are scheduled to pick him up at the Hampden County Jail Wednesday morning.

Following the hearing, South Windsor detectives will pick him up in Massachusetts and process him on their arrest warrant before he is brought to court to face charges.

South Windsor police confirmed Tuesday that two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after one person was shot and another was hit with fragments from a bullet at a workplace at 105 Edwin Road.

South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the shooting happened in a parking lot in an industrial area at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Independent Truck and Tractor Repair LLC is the business listed at the address.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said Rosario is allegedly the co-worker of the victim shot.

Rosario was apprehended at the Massachusetts border on I-91 in Longmeadow after Connecticut State Police notified Massachusetts State Police troopers that they were seeking a dark 2017 GMC Acadia with Massachusetts registration, driven by Rosario.

Shortly after, Enfield Police located the car on I-91 heading northbound in Springfield and stopped it.

Rosario was removed from the car at gunpoint and taken into custody, according to Procopio. He added that a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a gun. Rosario was being held as a fugitive from justice at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Springfield.

Both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital and are expected to recover.