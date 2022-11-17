SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that was caught on camera allegedly shoplifting.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the suspect is a “habitual shoplifter” and frequently visits the Walgreens on Sumner Avenue. He is identified as having a beard and tattoos on his right hand. The suspect is also alleged to have stolen a child’s bicycle in a previous incident.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you can identify this suspect, you are asked to contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE plus your message.