SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five suspects were arrested in connection with a drug enforcement operation in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday at around 1:20 p.m. undercover law enforcement officers were conducting drug transactions in the High and School Street areas. As the officer attempted to get back into their unmarked car, several men surrounded the officer.

The undercover officer was struck in the face by one man, another man hit the officer with a bottle of Patrón, and a third man got into the vehicle from the passenger side so the officer left the car to get away on foot and the men started to chase him.

Near the intersection of High and Myrtle streets, a man, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Morales attempted to trip the undercover officer and then reached into his fanny pack. Police then announced their presence and Morales dropped the fanny pack and ran away with the group of men who were chasing the undercover officer.

The fanny pack had a loaded firearm and Massachusetts ID Card with Morales’ name. Morales was able to evade officers until Tuesday evening. He was arrested later arrested at around 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Worthington Street after he didn’t stop his car for police and crashed.

The suspect who entered the undercover vehicle, 25-year-old Norman Pagan was arrested on firearms charges after a gun was located in his fanny pack.

A suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Dennis Jordan, was arrested after officers saw and located two bags of approximately 34 grams of cocaine Jordan allegedly tossed on Temple Street.

Detectives arrested 43-year-old Juan Torres, who was in the group chasing after the undercover and gave a fake name, on a warrant and other charges.

The suspect who allegedly struck the officer in the face with the liquor bottle and then threw a rock at him was identified as 20-year-old Fabian Rosario. On Thursday officers saw Rosario in the area of School and High Streets. He was arrested at around 4:20 p.m. on the 0-100 block of High Street after he attempted to run from police through an apartment building on School Street. When he exited the building, police took him into custody.

The suspect who hit the undercover officer in the face has been identified and police were granted a warrant for his arrest but have yet to be taken into custody.

Fabian Rosario (Springfield Police Department)

Fabian Rosario of Springfield is charged with:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Luis Morales of Springfield is charged with:

(No mugshot available as he was taken to Baystate Medical Center)

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Arrest Warrant

Parole Violation

Dennis Jordan (Springfield Police Department)

Dennis Jordan of Springfield is charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Norman Pagan (Springfield Police Department)

Norman Pagan of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Juan Torres (Springfield Police Department)

Juan Torres of Springfield is charged with:

Furnishing a False Name to a Police Officer

Holyoke District Court Default Warrant

Operating A Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

The operation was conducted with members of the Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Resident DEA Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Hampden County Narcotics Task Force.