SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher at Springfield’s Renaissance School has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated rape of a child.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 44-year-old David Weremay of Florence was arrested around 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27th on the 1100 block of Carew Street. He had been under investigation for several weeks by detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit at the Springfield Police Department.

The crimes allegedly occurred around 10 years ago when Weremay was teaching at the now-closed New Leadership Charter School in Springfield.

David Weremay, a teacher at Springfield’s Renaissance School, was arrested on January 27. (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

He has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Rape of a Child – Statutory (Four Counts)

Indecent Assault & Battery on a person 14 or over (Five Counts)

Accost/Annoy another person (Two Counts)

Intimidation of a Witness

In addition to the Springfield Police, members of the Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News Weremay has been placed on administrative leave since January 27th.