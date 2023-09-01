SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield teacher was in court again Friday on new charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Sixty-year-old Robert Gayle pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Springfield District Court late Friday morning. Gayle is accused of assaulting a student while at school. This is actually the third time Gayle has been charged with indecent assault on a child.

He was ordered held on $100,000 bail in this case. He was already being held on a combined $50,000 bail on the other two cases. Gayle was a teacher at STEM Middle Academy in Springfield.