SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after detectives learned she was in possession of illegal firearms.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the Firearms Investigation Unit seized three ghost guns, four extended magazines, marijuana, and $7,500 from a 17-year-old woman in the area of 0-100 Amity Court.

The identity of the suspect cannot be released due to their age.