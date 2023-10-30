SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Saturday during a report of a disturbance involving a gun.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 1:40 a.m. officers were called to Dwight Street Extension and saw a vehicle being chased by a person. The vehicle pulled over and complied with the officers, however the person who was chasing the vehicle took off running.

Additional officers found the person, later identified as 18-year-old Josiah Martinez of Springfield, on Main Street. Martinez saw the police and attempted to sprint away but tripped on Rutledge Avenue. Police were able to detain him but told officers he had a BB gun on him.

Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm and Martinez was placed under arrest. He is being charged with carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.