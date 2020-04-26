Springfield teenager facing multiple gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two men after recovering a loaded illegal firearm Saturday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 18-year-old Keonn Gibson, and Jamal Clark were arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Walsh said officers were monitoring a large gathering for the homicide victim from College Street that evening. Most people stayed in their cars.

The gathering first took place in the Cottage Street area then moved to the area of Waitling Street where officers received information about a firearm in one of the cars. When officers stopped and searched the unregistered car, they seized a loaded AK-47 with a 30 round magazine. Both Gibson who was the driver and Clark who was the passenger were arrested.

Gibson is charged with the following: