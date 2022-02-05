Springfield teenager identified as victim in Vermont homicide

DANBY, Vt. (WWLP) – A Springfield teenager has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Danby, Vermont Wednesday night.

According to Vermont State Police, 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield was found dead Thursday morning with gunshot wounds to the chest. The death has been ruled a homicide but police have made no arrest so far in the incident.

State Police believe the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Anyone that was traveling on Danby Mountain Road during those hours are encouraged to speak to Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

Police were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of a man found dead on the side of Danby Mountain Road between Scallop Drive and Currier Road. Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide.