SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is looking to increase the fine for those who are caught illegally dumping unwanted items.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and City Councilors Victor Davila and Attorney Michael Fenton are co-sponsoring an ordinance for the City Council to consider looking into increasing the fines for illegal dumping in the city. Mayor Sarno and Councilors Davila and Fenton are seeking to increase the fine for illegal dumping from $300 to $500.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Councilors Victor Davila and Attorney Michael Fenton for their efforts in co-sponsoring this ordinance with me. Illegal dumping is a serious neighborhood and quality of life issue, one that my administration takes seriously by taking numerous proactive measures including the installation of cameras at hot spot areas so that our Parks Department and Police Officers can investigate and track down those responsible and issue fines and criminal complaints. This ordinance will seek to increase the fine from $300 to $500 to send a clear message that Springfield will not tolerate illegal dumping in our City.”

City Councilor Victor Davila said, “I am pleased the mayor accepted the Advisory Litter Committee recommendation, that I created, of increasing to $500 the fines per incident for illegal dumping. This send a clear message that we take our neighborhood pride and environment seriously and we will not tolerate illegal dumping in our city.”

City Councilor Attorney Michael Fenton stated, “It’s time to increase the fine to combat illegal dumping. I’m proud to co-sponsor this ordinance with the Mayor and Councilor Davila.”