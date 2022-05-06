SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver in Springfield was arrested after a traffic stop led to the seizure of an illegal firearm Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Colton Street after observing a car with a paper temporary license plate which was not registered with the RMV.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Luis Torres-Serrano, did not have a driver’s license and was placed under arrest. Torres-Serrano then told police he had a firearm in his pocket, which was seized along with two bags of cocaine.

Luis Torres-Serrano of Springfield is charged with the following: