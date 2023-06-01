SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police found firearms, cash, cocaine, and heroin in a car.

At around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Springfield officers pulled over a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of West and Plainfield streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, during the traffic stop, the officers received information that there was a disturbance just a few moments prior involving a gun a few blocks away on Osgood Street. The vehicle involved in the traffic stop matched the vehicle that the suspects that left the scene in.

The driver, 28-year-old Miguel Ortiz, and the two passengers, 38-year-old Travis Parenteau and 36-year-old Jackeline Coello, were detained because of the gun call. Officers searched the car and seized two loaded high-capacity firearms, $3,780 in cash, approximately 200 bags of heroin, and a bag of cocaine. The suspects were then placed under arrest.

Miguel Ortiz (Springfield Police Department) Travis Parenteau (Springfield Police Department) Jackeline Coello (Springfield Police Department)

The suspects’ charges are as follows:

Miguel Ortiz of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class A Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Failure to Stop/Yield

Travis Parenteau of North Troy, Vermont is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class A Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Jackeline Coello of Holyoke is charged with: