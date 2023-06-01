SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police found firearms, cash, cocaine, and heroin in a car.
At around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Springfield officers pulled over a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of West and Plainfield streets.
According to the Springfield Police Department, during the traffic stop, the officers received information that there was a disturbance just a few moments prior involving a gun a few blocks away on Osgood Street. The vehicle involved in the traffic stop matched the vehicle that the suspects that left the scene in.
The driver, 28-year-old Miguel Ortiz, and the two passengers, 38-year-old Travis Parenteau and 36-year-old Jackeline Coello, were detained because of the gun call. Officers searched the car and seized two loaded high-capacity firearms, $3,780 in cash, approximately 200 bags of heroin, and a bag of cocaine. The suspects were then placed under arrest.
The suspects’ charges are as follows:
Miguel Ortiz of Springfield is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Failure to Stop/Yield
Travis Parenteau of North Troy, Vermont is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
Jackeline Coello of Holyoke is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law