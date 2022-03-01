SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police (MSP) troopers assigned to the Springfield barracks made three arrests last week that led to the seizure of three illegal guns.





Photos courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

On Monday February 21, at approximately 1 a.m., Trooper Christopher Browsky was patrolling Main Street in Springfield when he observed a gray Honda sedan being driven with a completely flat tire. A computer inquiry of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration was revoked and it did not have active insurance. Trooper Browsky stopped the Honda and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Drez Baker, 26, of Springfield, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

While conducting an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, prior to it being towed from the scene, Trooper Browsky located a 9mm pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. Neither man is licensed to carry firearms. Baker was placed under arrest and booked for Illegal Possession of a Firearm (second offense), Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm, among other offenses. Bail was set at $50,000. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the motor vehicle offense and permitted to leave the scene.

On Wednesday February 23, at approximately 2 a.m., Trooper Brittany Martineau was patrolling Route 91 in Springfield when she conducted a random computer inquiry on the license plate of a black BMW sedan. The results of the inquiry revealed the license plate actually belonged on a black Audi sedan. Trooper Martineau stopped the BMW and identified the driver as Jose Cotto, 27, of Springfield.

She confirmed the BMW was not registered or insured and requested a tow truck. Prior to towing the vehicle Trooper Martineau conducted an inventory of its contents and located a loaded .22 cal pistol. Cotto is not licensed to carry firearms and was placed under arrest and later booked for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm, among other offenses. Bail was set at $5,000.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday February 24, Trooper Adam Berg was stationary observing traffic on Route 391 in Chicopee. At that time he observed a gray Lexus SUV going approximately 90 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour. Trooper Berg entered traffic and caught up to the Lexus, then initiated a motor vehicle stop. He approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Stefen Baulkman, 18, of Holyoke then quickly discovered Baulkman did not have a driver’s license. Baulkman was removed from the vehicle then placed under arrest.

While conducting a frisk for weapons Trooper Berg located a loaded 9mm pistol in Baulkman’s front pocket. Baulkman is not licensed to carry firearms. He was taken to a barracks and booked for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, among other offenses.