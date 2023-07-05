SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where two Springfield twin brothers were hospitalized.

The shooting involved 21-year-old twins Randy Perez-Coiscou and Andy Perez-Coiscou from Springfield and Rutland Police Sgt. Andrew Plemmons.

According to Vermont State Police, Sgt. Plemmons and Officer Rajda saw a suspicious vehicle parked near an athletic complex around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Oak Street Extension in Rutland, Vermont. The Springfield brothers were inside the vehicle when police walked up to the car. During the interaction, the vehicle allegedly began to move and Sgt. Plemmons fired his handgun.

The car crashed at the end of Oak Street Extension. The Perez-Coiscou brothers were hospitalized for their injuries and Officer Rajda received minor injuries to his arm in the incident. No weapons were found on the Springfield men.

Rutland Police Sgt. Andrew Plemmons (Credit: Vermont State Police) Officer James Rajda (Credit: Vermont State Police)

According to an affidavit sent to 22News by Vermont Superior Court, during the initial interaction, Officer Rajda had his drug detection K-9 check the vehicle. The K-9 indicated there was an odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. Officer Rajda opened the driver side door and ordered the Springfield brothers to get out of the vehicle when it then began to move forward.

Sgt. Plemmons was in front of the vehicle and Officer Rajda was partially inside the vehicle as it drove forward. Sgt. Plemmons allegedly warned the driver he would shoot if the car continued moving forward. The car continued moving and the Sgt. then fired his gun at the driver before being struck by the vehicle. Sgt. Plemmons followed the vehicle and shot two more times towards the car as it drove off.

A Vermont State Police investigation found four spent shell casings in the area. The vehicle also had several bullet holes in the windshield and driver-side door. Troopers also found a plastic baggie allegedly containing 50 individual baggies of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl on the ground outside of the vehicle.

Randy Perez-Coiscou was arrested for two charges of felony aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer. Randy was arraigned while still in the hospital on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Andy Perez-Coiscou has received a citation on a charge of possession of fentanyl and is expected back in court on August 14th.

Vermont State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting and are reviewing police body-worn camera footage as well as cruiser cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.