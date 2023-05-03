WATERVILLE, Maine (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield and West Springfield were arrested Thursday for a burglary at a pawn shop in Waterville, Maine in April 2022.

An investigation by Waterville Police, Springfield Police and the ATF found 20-year-old Damien Marcial-Alexander of Springfield and Waterville, Maine and 21-year-old Ryan Ansart of West Springfield as the alleged suspects of the theft.

Credit: AFT Boston

According to the ATF, 14 handguns were taken from the pawn shop in Waterville on April 10, 2022. Two masked men smashed a glass window to enter the store and used a hammer to smash several displays.

Ansart and Marcial-Alexander have been charged by criminal complaint with theft of firearms from a license firearms dealer.