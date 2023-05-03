WATERVILLE, Maine (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield and West Springfield were arrested Thursday for a burglary at a pawn shop in Waterville, Maine in April 2022.
An investigation by Waterville Police, Springfield Police and the ATF found 20-year-old Damien Marcial-Alexander of Springfield and Waterville, Maine and 21-year-old Ryan Ansart of West Springfield as the alleged suspects of the theft.
According to the ATF, 14 handguns were taken from the pawn shop in Waterville on April 10, 2022. Two masked men smashed a glass window to enter the store and used a hammer to smash several displays.
Ansart and Marcial-Alexander have been charged by criminal complaint with theft of firearms from a license firearms dealer.