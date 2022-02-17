SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman has been arrested for arson charges related to a house fire on Cottonwood Lane.

The Springfield Fire Department said the house fire on Cottonwood Lane occurred on January 27 at 4:00 a.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The Arson & Bomb Squad was investigating the fire and learned 35-year-old Mary Wilson of Springfield was allegedly responsible for setting the fire.

Wilson was arrested Thursday morning at 7:25 a.m. by members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and United States Marshal Task Force.

She will be charged with: