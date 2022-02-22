SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for charges related to reselling stolen goods on eBay and money laundering.

The woman, 48-year-old Mimi Mai of Springfield, was arrested and appeared in Springfield federal court Tuesday afternoon. She has been charged with:

Interstate transportation of stolen goods

Money laundering (4 counts)

Engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity (2 counts)

According to the indictment, Mai owned and operated EZ Exchange, a pawn shop in Holyoke. She allegedly purchased stolen goods from patrons and resold items on eBay at well above prices than she paid the sellers. Some of the items sold included household items, such as power tools, electronic devices, sunglasses and beauty and personal care products.

Between 2018 and 2021, Mai allegedly made more than $2.1 million from selling the stolen items that were listed as “new” on eBay and used the money to buy property in Florida.