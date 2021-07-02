Springfield woman arrested for intentionally set fire on State Street in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman has been arrested for arson charges for allegedly taking part in an intentionally set fire on State Street on June 1st.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, an investigation of the fire at the Indian Motorcycle building on State Street on June 1st led to the request of an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Angela Garcia of Springfield. Garcia was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:15 a.m. on Worthington Street and has been charged with arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property more than $1,200.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was located at 837 State Street, which is the Indian Motorcycle Building in Springfield. No injuries were reported. After an investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined there was two separate fires in the apartment building that were intentionally set.

Members of the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad led the investigation and members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police VFAS assisted in the arrest warrant.