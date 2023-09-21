SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Springfield woman is facing charges after a stabbing incident in the City on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to an apartment building on the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue for an ambulance assist around 1:50pm. The victim was a woman who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 48-year-old Anna Rosario for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say the victim and suspect are known to each other.