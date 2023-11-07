SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people, including a Springfield woman, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Vermont for drug conspiracy charges in connection to allegedly distributing drugs to people under the age of 18 to sell.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont, 36-year-old Aisha Davy of Springfield, 33-year-old Rockylane Lewis of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and 49-year-old Holly Howard of Brattleboro, Vermont have been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base.

On June 21, officers searched an apartment in Rutland, Vermont where Lewis was located and arrested. Inside the apartment, they seized a black 9mm Ruger SR9c handgun, over 55 grams of bulk fentanyl, and a gram of cocaine.

Davy was later arrested in Springfield on October 24 and was arraigned on Wednesday. She has been released on conditions pending trial. Howard was also arrested on Thursday in Battleboro, Vermont and arraigned the next day. She has also been released on conditions pending trial.

The indictment also referred to three juveniles who were allegedly involved in the distribution of drugs through Lewis. Howard also allegedly allowed the use of her hotel room in Rutland, Vermont for distributing drugs.

Lewis has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Conspiracy to employ and use persons under eighteen years of age to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Conspiracy to use and possess firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

3 counts of distributing controlled substances

5 counts of employing and using persons under eighteen years of age to distribute controlled substances

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Using and possessing firearms during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes

Possession of a firearm while knowing that he was a fugitive from justice

Davy has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Conspiracy to employ and use persons under eighteen years of age to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Conspiracy to use and possess firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Howard has also been charged with:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base

Allowing her hotel room to be used for the distribution of a controlled substance

According to federal law, a conspiracy charge is considered when two or more people join together to violate the law. All three suspects are innocent until proven guilty and face up to 40 years in prison, 20 years in prison for Howard, if convicted.