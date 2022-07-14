SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman pleaded guilty in Boston to her role in a large drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed heroin and crack cocaine across western Massachusetts and into Vermont.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Nia Dinzey, a/k/a “Nia Moore-Bush,” 31, pleaded guilty to:

1 count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

5 counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and/or crack cocaine.

2 counts of money laundering conspiracy.

7 counts of money laundering.

1 count of conspiracy to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms.

1 count of engaging in the unlicensed dealing of firearms.

1 count of aiding and abetting the crime of engaging in the unlicensed dealing of firearms.

1 count of aiding and abetting the crime of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Ms. Dinzey was a main actor in a conspiracy that promoted drug distribution and violence in western Massachusetts and into Vermont,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This defendant and her co-conspirators jeopardized the safety of our communities by trafficking large quantities of deadly narcotics and dealing firearms that made their way into our Commonwealth, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The scope of this illicit conduct is egregious and for that, she appropriately faces significant jail time.”

“Reducing violent crime and protecting the public in the communities that we serve is a priority for the ATF and our law enforcement partners,” James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Office. “We will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to make sure those individuals who commit violent firearms and narcotics crimes are brought to justice.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

The charges of money laundering conspiracy and money laundering provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000.

The charges of conspiring to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms and engaging in the unlicensed dealing of firearms carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of aiding and abetting the crime of being a felon in possession of a firearm provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.