Springfield woman identified in deadly 9/11 shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of the victim in the deadly shooting on Vermont Street has been released.

According to a news release from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kiara Torres from Springfield. Torres was brought to Baystate Medical Center after the incident and died from her injuries on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Vermont St. for a ShotSpotter activation. This is investigation is currently being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder unit.

Those with information are asked to anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.