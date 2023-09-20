SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Karyela Santiago has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield for allegedly possessing fentanyl on March 30, 2022, intended for distribution.

If convicted, Santiago faces up to 20 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.