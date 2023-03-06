SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Friday after police seized two loaded firearms, including one ghost gun, in downtown Springfield.

Members of the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit and Holyoke Police were investigating 21-year-old Tyesha Feliciano for illegal firearms. On Friday around 4:45 p.m., detectives saw Feliciano in the driver seat of a vehicle idling outside an apartment on School Street. A woman later entered the vehicle and two other men were already in the back seats.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the vehicle was found to be unregistered and Feliciano was unlicensed. As she drove off, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Court Streets.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police found a loaded ghost gun under Feliciano’s seat in the vehicle and another loaded firearm inside a fanny pack owned by a 15-year-old boy in the back seat. Feliciano and the boy were arrested and the other two passengers were released.

Feliciano is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying Loaded Firearm without a License

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

The juvenile’s identification and charges will not be released by Springfield Police due to his age.