SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Justice reports that a Springfield woman has pled guilty to charges regarding theft of Social Security benefits.

Hilda Griffin, 41, pleaded guilty one count of false representations to Social Security Administration in Springfield Federal Court on Friday.

Griffing was accused of receiving benefits on behalf of three persons even after they stopped living with her and she was no longer their representative. She did not report to Social Security that the individuals stopped living with her in October 2014, and she continued to receive benefits on the individuals’ behalf through December 2014, when she stopped serving as the personal representative. In October 2016, Griffin reapplied to receive Social Security benefits on behalf of the three individuals, despite the fact that they were not in her custody. Griffin then improperly received benefits for two of the individuals through March 2017, and through May 2018 for the third individual. In total, Griffin stole more than $26,970 in benefits intended for the three individuals.

The charge of false representations to the Social Security Administration provides for a sentence of up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $1,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for June 30, 2023.