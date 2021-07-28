Springfield woman sentence for theft of government money

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Springfield woman was sentenced in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $260,000 in government benefits.

Debbie Moore, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years of supervised release, with the first six months served under house arrest, and was ordered to pay restitution of $261,933. The government recommended a sentence of 18 months in prison. In September 2020, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money.

From November 2003 through February 2018, the Social Security Administration deposited $261,933 in Social Security Retirement benefits intended for Moore’s aunt-in-law into a bank account controlled by Moore after her aunt-in-law had passed away. Moore used the money for various personal expenses.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Jack Jermaine, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine G. Curley of Mendell’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.