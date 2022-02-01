Springfield woman sentenced due to social security benefit theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of over $62,000 in Social Security benefits.

According to the news release sent to 22News, Patricia Shibles, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni to three years of probation, with the first six months to be served on home detention. Shibles was also ordered to pay $62,113 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. On September 22, 2021, Shibles pleaded guilty to one count of theft of public funds.

In April 2016, the father of Shibles’ fiancé, who was receiving Social Security benefits, passed away. The SSA was not informed of the death, and SSA continued to deposit monthly benefits into a bank account held by Shibles and the deceased beneficiary. From April 2016 through April 2020, Shibles stole approximately $62,113 in Social Security benefits from the account.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and John Cremonini, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Dineen Jerrett of Rollins’ Springfield Branch Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.