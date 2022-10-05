BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release for her involvement in a drug trafficking case.

Nia Dinzey, a/k/a “Nia Moore-Bush,” age 32, was arrested and charged in January 2018 and also charged in a superseding indictment in December 2018 along with other members and associates of a Springfield-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) that allegedly distributed heroin and crack cocaine. Dinzey pleaded guilty to all counts in July of 2022.

According to prosecutors, Dinzey and her husband, Dinelson Dinzey, obtained narcotics in the Springfield area, brought them to Vermont themselves or via couriers and distributed the drugs in the Barre area.

The two then conspired to launder the drug proceeds through bank accounts allegedly held by co-defendant Daphne Moore in trust for Nia Dinzey. The DTO would make cash deposits of its Vermont drug proceeds into the accounts. Nia Dinzey and, allegedly, Moore would withdraw the money from the accounts in Massachusetts. Additionally, Nia Dinzey, her husband and others also conspired to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms and in a May 5, 2017 firearms sale. According to court documents, six firearms involved in this conspiracy were traced to individuals connected to Vermont or New Hampshire.

“Trafficking drugs and firearms onto our streets fuel violence, trauma and chaos in our neighborhoods. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our Commonwealth,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Ms. Dinzey and her co-conspirators jeopardized the protection, health and safety of our communities and she will now have several years to focus on improving herself and finding better alternatives to crime.”

Dinelson Dinzey previously pleaded guilty and, in October 2019, was sentenced to 19 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Moore has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.