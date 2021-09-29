Springfield youth boxing coach accused of sexually assaulting teen boys to be sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Robert Hersey, the former youth boxing coach who had been found guilty of sexually assaulting two teen boys, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, Robert Hersey was accused of sexually assaulting two minors in 2018. He was arrested Friday, September 28th, 2018 on charges including two counts of rape, assault with the intent to rape, open and gross lewdness, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor in connection with incidents involving juveniles.

The former boxing instructor was accused of assaulting the boys in separate instances in June and September. Hersey was indicted in December of that year. He entered a plea of not guilty on Monday January 28, 2019.

Hersey will be sentenced at Hampden Superior Court located at 50 State Street in Springfield at noon. Throughout his trial he denied all allegations.

22News is in court and will update the sentencing details as soon as the information is released.