SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the uptick of violence over the summer in the High, School, and Union Streets area in Springfield, members of law enforcement conducted “Operation High/School Out” which broke up two rival drug trafficking organizations.

Watch live on WWLP.com starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be discussing the recent public safety investigation in the area that he calls one of the most dangerous areas in Springfield.

Two of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s taskforces with assistance from the Springfield Police Department recently concluded a high-level investigation that broke up two drug cartels in that area.

One instance that happened in this area in the summertime was when a Springfield man was arrested after 11 shell casings were found on June 5th in the area of High and School Streets. After reviewing the video in the area, detectives were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot on School Street. Vernon Cobham was arrested and charged with the following:

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

In June, Springfield police arrested 44 suspects in several incidents, with a combined 14 illegal firearms and 1,000 grams of fentanyl seized. The arrests were part of several investigations in the areas of Union, School, High and Temple Streets in the city that began following the double homicide on Wednesday, June 7.

A similar police enforcement was conducted in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor to stop criminal activity in July. Police recovered six illegal firearms, more than a dozen people trespassing, the seizure of both heroin and cocaine, and the arrest in the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado.

On August 6th, officers were called to the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets for a report of a gunshot victim. Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. On September 26th, Edgardo DeJesus-Vazquez was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

The results of the investigation will be discussed on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. 22News will be live-streaming the event in the video player above.