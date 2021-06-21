Stabbing victim in Holyoke not cooperating with police

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 1:40 p.m. the Holyoke Medical Center contacted the Holyoke Police Department to report a man was stabbed. The victim suffered a stab wound to his upper torso and is refusing to cooperate with police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing that reportedly occurred in the area of Gilman Street, Holyoke. If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.