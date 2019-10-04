Standoff at senior center in Vancouver; one dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The man accused of killing one and injuring two others in a shooting at a Vancouver retirement community is due in court Friday morning.

Police said Robert Breck, 80, shot three people in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments and then barricaded himself in his apartment for hours.

After a two-hour standoff and the evacuation of dozens of senior residents, Breck was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Clark County Jail on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Breck’s friend Jonny Moffey told KOIN 6 News Breck had an ongoing disagreement with the victim who died.

“They had a little gripe going for quite a while and I think Bob just got tired of it,” Moffey said.

Moffey believes the other victims were connected to the victim.

Police have not confirmed a motive or relationship between the victims and Breck.

Police responded to a shooting at Smith Tower Apartments in Vancouver, October 3, 2019 (Courtesy to KOIN)

Smith Tower Apartments is described on its website as offering “affordable quality senior living to seniors 62 years and older.” It has 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

