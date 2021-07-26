State Police add Worcester man wanted for 2020 homicide to Most Wanted list

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man is the newest addition to the state’s most wanted fugitives list. That coming from Massachusetts State Police Monday.

Jeffrey Rojas, 27, is wanted for murder stemming from a shooting in July of 2020. He is actively avoiding arrest and State Police say to treat him as armed and dangerous. Rojas is described as 5’7” tall, about 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mole on his left cheek and multiple tattoos on his neck and arms, including the image of a pair of lips on the left side of his neck.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his location is being asked to call the State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE or call 911.