State Police address three fentanyl trafficking operations in Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police along with three federal and local law enforcement partners held a news conference Monday morning regarding three high volume fentanyl trafficking organizations.

The news conference was held at the Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham at 11 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason was joined by Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge David Magdycz, Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes, and East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday morning, officers were watching an apartment in Fall River when two people left and drove off in a Chevrolet Malibu. Police pulled over the Malibu and executed a search warrant on the apartment the two were seen leaving from. Officers found a digital scale, money, and documents showing rental of the apartment.

A Cadillac Escalade was also parked at the apartment and searched by officers. Inside the vehicle, police found:

Eight bricks of suspected fentanyl wrapped in cellophane and weighing approximately 814 grams

Two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 97 grams and 44 grams

A revolver-style firearm and ammunition

A pill bottle containing numerous light blue pills, stamped M30

A purse holding plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a knife

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Another search warrant was issued to the Malibu the two suspects were pulled over in and officers found a backpack with $11,600.

During the search, officers discovered information of a Lawrence-based supplier of narcotics. State Police CINRET and Gang Unit investigators were able to then arrange a delivery of fentanyl from the supplier Thursday night.

At the arranged location, an older Honda CRV pulled up to the parking lot. The driver, 32-year-old Jose Baez-Lara of Lawrence, was taken into custody. Officers found a bag in the front seat containing 15 blocks of suspected fentanyl weighing roughly 1,534 grams with packaging. Baez-Lara was charged with narcotic trafficking.

The other two individuals will also face drug charges.