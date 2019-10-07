State Police and K9 Kyber caught two alleged theft suspects in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly running from Agawam police through the South End Bridge area early Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, police were searching for three people who ran from one of their cruisers after breaking and entering into vehicles in the area.

Trooper Valentine and Kyber began tracking three suspects toward the road and down an embankment where Valentine allegedly found three bicycles that the men had stolen.

Kyber tracked across the street to a private boat launch, into the back of the property leading to a dirt drive where the witnesses allegedly saw the men walking before they allegedly ran from Agawam police.

According to police after Kyber tracked along the Connecticut River and down an embankment he led police to the suspect’s location.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody and several items reported stolen were found in their possession.