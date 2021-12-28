State Police arrest man for firearm charges after traffic stop on I-84 in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested a man after a traffic stop on I-84 in Sturbridge ended in the discovery of a firearm with a high capacity magazine.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. last Wednesday, a trooper in training conducted a random electronic inquiry of a silver Toyota Highlander traveling in the same direction as the troopers on the westbound side of I-84 in Sturbridge. The inquiry showed the registration to the vehicle was suspended. A traffic stop was then conducted on the vehicle.

Without a proper registration to the vehicle, it could not be legally driven so troopers called for it to be towed. A vehicle inventory check was done on the vehicle and when the field training officer picked up a bag inside the car, they immediately recognized a hard object inside, consistent with a handgun. Troopers opened the bag and found a 9mm Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun as well as a 15 round high capacity magazine holding 14 rounds.

The bag was claimed by the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Dylan Krause of Dundalk, Maryland. Krause did not possess a license to carry a firearm and was then arrested.

Krause was arraigned in Dudley District Court on the following charges: